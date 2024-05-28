Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Sells 5,490 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $213,780.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,549,105.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 24th, Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $151,827.06.
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $191,975.00.
Criteo Stock Performance
Shares of CRTO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 654,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,391. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $39.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Criteo by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after buying an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,670,000 after purchasing an additional 531,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $15,306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,391 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $2,654,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CRTO
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Criteo
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.