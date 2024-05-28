Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells 12,163 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,729,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,422,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd Nightingale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $13,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fastly by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,443,000 after purchasing an additional 998,749 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fastly by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,057,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,152,000 after acquiring an additional 657,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 466,560 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSLY

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.