Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells 2,919 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $26,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fastly Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,026. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLY

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 113,095 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.