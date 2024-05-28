Insider Selling: Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Sells 13,128 Shares of Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Watson sold 13,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.89), for a total value of £122,221.68 ($156,094.10).

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

Hilton Food Group stock traded down GBX 33 ($0.42) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 905 ($11.56). 133,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Hilton Food Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 614 ($7.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 957 ($12.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £810.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,310.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 894.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 815.77.

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

