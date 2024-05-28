Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CAO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Emily Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00.

Snowflake Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $5.41 on Tuesday, reaching $150.75. 6,440,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,173. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.46. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Read Our Latest Report on SNOW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 5.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.