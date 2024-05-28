Insider Selling: SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) CTO Sells 4,532 Shares of Stock

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $48,356.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 158,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,138. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SXC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on SXC

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.