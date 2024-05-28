Insider Selling: XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Sells 1,875 Shares of Stock

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

XPO Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. XPO’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the first quarter worth $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in XPO by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 10.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in XPO by 48,850.0% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

