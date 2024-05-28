Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the April 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Integrated Media Technology Price Performance

Shares of Integrated Media Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,827. Integrated Media Technology has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

