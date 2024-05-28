International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Reduced by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

NYSE IFF traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $95.46. 305,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,731. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

