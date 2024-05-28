Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.99

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.99 and last traded at $64.99, with a volume of 2379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.15.

Intertek Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.8877 per share. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

