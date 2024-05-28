Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.43. 43,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,396. Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $23.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70.

Get Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $127,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.