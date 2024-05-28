Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Up 264.4% in May

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, an increase of 264.4% from the April 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PHO traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 40,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $68.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

