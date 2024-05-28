Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) in the last few weeks:

5/28/2024 – Charles Schwab had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/23/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $92.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $87.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Charles Schwab had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $87.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $70.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,895,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610,161. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,192,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

