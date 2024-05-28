Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 68,966 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 91% compared to the average daily volume of 36,075 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH traded down $15.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,153,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,078. Celsius has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock worth $136,706,859. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

