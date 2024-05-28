IOTA Market Cap Hits $752.84 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. IOTA has a market cap of $752.84 million and approximately $18.62 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001658 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,267,780,757 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

