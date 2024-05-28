IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Oatly Group worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Oatly Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,805 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 107.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 88,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 45,775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,847 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 56.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 929,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

