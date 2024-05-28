IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $166,000 in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 71,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 4th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. 5,594,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,770,262. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Stories

