IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,718 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,718 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Shell by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Shell by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Shell by 18.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Up 1.1 %

Shell stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.59. 1,206,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,537,227. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $228.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

