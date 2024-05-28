IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 974 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. 7,532,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,966,941. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Get Our Latest Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.