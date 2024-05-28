IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 990 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sunoco by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 96,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after buying an additional 219,482 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 1,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $761,076.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $761,076.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sunoco

Sunoco Stock Up 0.8 %

Sunoco stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. 441,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,063. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.876 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 77.95%.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.