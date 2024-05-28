IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes $723,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.01.

TTD traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $95.20. The stock had a trading volume of 887,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,044. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $6,358,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,469,586.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,469,586.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 471,637 shares of company stock valued at $39,915,515. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

