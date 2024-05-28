IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 40,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,034. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $112.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

