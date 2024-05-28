iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.26 and last traded at $42.26. 321,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,762% from the average session volume of 17,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 54,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.