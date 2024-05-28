iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.54

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.54 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 292752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 140,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 315,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.