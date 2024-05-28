iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Elevatus Welath Management

Elevatus Welath Management trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 76,142 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,515,095 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

