iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.48. 1,850,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,286. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.