iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.09

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.09 and last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 1374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.82.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 733,364.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 124,672 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 53,956 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

