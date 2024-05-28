iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 8,403 shares.The stock last traded at $182.03 and had previously closed at $182.12.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.31. The company has a market capitalization of $946.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

