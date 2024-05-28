iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.34

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 346678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $641.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,595.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

