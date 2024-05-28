iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.83

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.83 and last traded at $75.33, with a volume of 201778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.49.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16. The stock has a market cap of $903.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

