iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Position Reduced by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,244 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 448,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,001,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 120,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 72,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EIDO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $20.43. 570,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,819. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $433.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

