iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.93. 753,734 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

