iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.99

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.99 and last traded at $63.63, with a volume of 38086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.92.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,554,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 51,862 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 509,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 305,015 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 425,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

