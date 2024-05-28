Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.60 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.40 ($0.43). Approximately 1,884,612 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,373,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.25 ($0.42).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.63 million, a P/E ratio of -238.57 and a beta of 1.41.
Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs located in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.
