Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the April 30th total of 14,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 13.0 %

JAGX stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,562. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 642.15% and a negative net margin of 377.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.