JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Acquires 3,600 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 230.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $264.45. The stock had a trading volume of 370,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.31 and a 200-day moving average of $251.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.