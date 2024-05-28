JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,800 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $151.41. The company had a trading volume of 307,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $152.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day moving average is $140.15.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

