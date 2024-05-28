JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Buys New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,311 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,784,000 after acquiring an additional 117,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after acquiring an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,848,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $600.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,432. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.77. The firm has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

