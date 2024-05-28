JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAP. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 558.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,399,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Price Performance

BAP traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,128. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $9.4084 dividend. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 207.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Credicorp

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.