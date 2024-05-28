JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Has $6.47 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 31.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Trading Down 0.6 %

NVS traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.96. 449,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $99.83. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

