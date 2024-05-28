JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Purchases 1,849 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in National Grid by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,050.00.

Shares of NGG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. 313,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,487. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a yield of 6%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

