JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Sells 1,950 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in M&T Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $232,322,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.48.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.02. The stock had a trading volume of 180,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,501. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.48 and its 200-day moving average is $138.85. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

