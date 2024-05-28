JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Sells 9,080 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 352,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,639,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.3% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,293.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,412,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 167,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,081. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

