Jensen Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Toro by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,373,000 after buying an additional 115,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Toro by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,545,000 after buying an additional 629,820 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.39. 1,675,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.63. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $106.68.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

