Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $329.96 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,105,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,298 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $329,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $14,174,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $5,932,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 102,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE JNJ traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.40. 10,491,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,412,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.08. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $347.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

