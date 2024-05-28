Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $687.17 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,142 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 5.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Intuit worth $687,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 1.1 %

Intuit stock traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $600.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,963. The stock has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $676.62.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.