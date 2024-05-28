Jensen Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennox International from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.62.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $502.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,370. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.83 and a 52 week high of $513.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

