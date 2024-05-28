Jito Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Jito has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Jito has a total market capitalization of $416.98 million and $123.94 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can now be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00005286 BTC on popular exchanges.



Jito Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 121,986,520 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.41777627 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $113,666,132.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

