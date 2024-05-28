Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,319. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

