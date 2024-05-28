Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,091,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,240,000 after purchasing an additional 48,202 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 849.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 153,887 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,736,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,647. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.